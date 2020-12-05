Girl’s murder case in Badaber: Police officials say main accused identified

PESHAWAR: The case of murder of a girl child in Badaber has been worked out and the main accused has been identified and would be arrested soon, officials said on Friday. They said that the case of the murder of a four-year-old boy would also be worked out soon as investigators had reached close to the accused.

Last month, the four-year-old boy, Tahirullah, was found dead in the fields of Telaband in the limits of the Badaber Police Station. Though his abdomen was cut, no organ was removed as wrongly reported in sections of the media.

However, the incident caused fear in the area as well as in nearby towns. Five days later, a young girl was first killed and then her charred body was set on fire in Balokhel area of Badaber.

"As many as 30 suspects were arrested and questioned earlier. One of them has been identified to be the main accused. He is at large but efforts are underway to arrest him soon," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Saddar, Waqar Ahmad.

The officer said the case has been worked out and the police are about to arrest the main accused. "Besides, separate teams are working on the case of Tahirullah. Significant progress has been made in the case to reach the culprits but it cannot be made public at this stage," said Waqar Ahmad, who assumed the office early this week.

He added that the police have worked hard while investigating the cases by profiling large numbers of people in Balokhel and arresting and interrogating many suspects to reach the key accused. Four specialist teams were constituted to probe the murders of the two children in the limits of Badaber Police Station in the last one week.