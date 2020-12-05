Lahorites to defeat PDM: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to commit a dacoity on the public rights as the government was striving to create ease for the public.

The chief minister said that the Lahorites would show a mirror to the PDM on 13 December. Special Assistant to CM (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister directed the SACM to project the government performance and public welfare projects comprehensively. The measures aimed at providing relief to masses as well as improving governance should be properly accentuated, he added.

The PTI government has done what the past governments failed to do for years, the chief minister said adding that the treacherous PDM narrative should also be vigorously countered. The chief minister said that the one-man show had been done away with and the government was delivering all services as a team.

The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilised due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government. Punjab was the only province where 20-kg flour bags were available at a fixed rate and the sugar was also being provided at Rs81 per kg in Sahulat bazaars, he added. No one would be allowed to commit a dacoity on the public rights as the government was striving to create ease for the public.

Usman Buzdar said the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties had failed and the PDM was spreading coronavirus through their gatherings. Regrettably, the rejected elements had no pain for the masses, he deplored. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan informed the chief minister that a strategy had been devised to properly project the government performance, adding that political orphans in the PDM would continue to face defeats. These elements were following the enemy’s agenda while the opposition parties had faced defeat at every front, she added.

Regrettably, the cabal of opportunists had gone berserk in lust for power, she said. The corrupt in PDM wanted to block the development process to hide their misdeeds and corruption. The nation had full trust in PM Imran Khan and the 220 million people will not be deceived by the certified looters, she added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the Lahorites would show a mirror to the PDM on 13 December. In a statement issued here Friday, he said that holding meetings in the prevailing corona situation was enmity with the masses. Putting the lives of the people at stake was sheer impassiveness and stubbornness, he added.

The opposition’s meetings will not bear any fruit nor the nation will forgive them, he stressed. A transparent leadership like Imran Khan will move the country forward, he concluded.

CONDOLES DEATH OF AFZAL HAYAT: Usman Buzdar expressed a deep grief over the death of former caretaker CM Punjab Mian Afzal Hayat. In a message issued here Friday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace.

report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police on a blast that occurred near Pir Wadhai bus stand in Rawalpindi. He ordered for bringing the culprits to book at the earliest and directed the administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.