Doctors warn of severity of Covid-19 2nd wave

PESHAWAR: President, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Peshawar, Dr. Muhammad Tayyab on Friday demanded that all types of gatherings should be banned as second wave of Coronavirus was more dangerous.

Addressing a press conference, he said that unfortunately nobody was taking warnings of health professionals seriously about severity of second wave of the pandemic. He said that ratio of positive cases was higher in present wave in comparison with the first wave in June.

He said that large number of health practitioners and paramedical staff was being affected on daily basis in hospitals, adding so far 25 doctors and over 40 other health staff died from coronavirus.

Dr Tayyab said that political gatherings should be avoided in this critical time, otherwise situation might get out of control and posing more threat to human lives and pressure on hospitals and health resources. He said that government should ensure the safety of medical staff by providing sufficient number of personal protective equipments.