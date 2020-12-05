F-9 Park regains natural green look

Islamabad : As a result of series of tree plantation drives the Fatima Jinnah Park has started regaining its natural green look, much to the excitement of the visitors who are all praise for this new development.

Shahid Kamal, a visitor, said “I often enter the park from its eastern side and it is really exciting to see that this area is now giving a complete green look.”

He said: “This area had been deprived of tree cover due to various reasons. But sanity prevailed and it is good to see that greenery re-emerged in this part of the park after sometime.”

The people belonging to all walks of life including students, environmentalists, conservationists and social activists have been consistently participating in the campaigns to plant saplings in Fatima Jinnah Park for last so many years.

The broken walls and fences especially near Mehran Gate were repaired from where the culprits used to shift out logs for financial gains.

Rashid Hameed, a student, said “The skating area right in front of the Green Restaurant was giving a very bad look as it had nothing except few dry trees.”

“I heard about the efforts to restore green look of the park. Today I witnessed the whole new situation and it is really amazing for me. I hope the greenery will be restored in all those areas that have been deprived of their natural tree cover for one reason or another,” he said.

Ali Raza, a visitor, said “I am surprised why the administration has not allotted number to each and every tree in the park. It happens everywhere and it is common practice to ensure protection of trees.”

He said “It is quite easy for the mafia to cut trees and shift them at nights. The timber mafia in the past used to bring poor inmates from nearby villages to secretly cut wood and collect branches.”