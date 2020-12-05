Unemployment woes

The high rate of unemployment in the country has created a big challenge for both the government and the people. Unable to cover their financial expenses, many people take drastic steps like ending their lives. In today’s age when rising inflation has created so many financial problems, the people are finding it extremely difficult to cover their expenses. Many people have taken their children out of schools because they can’t afford school fees.

On the other hand, children are looking for some work so that they can help their parents put food on the table. Our disappointing situation shows that the government has failed to provide jobs to the people. Joblessness is one of the main reasons for a rise in street crimes. Every Pakistani city is dealing with the problem of street crimes. It is the responsibility of the government to provide well-paying jobs to citizens.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran