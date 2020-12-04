Dine-in ban implemented in KP

PESHAWAR: Impleme-ntation on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision regarding ban on eatery services in hotels, restaurants and meeting with inmates in jails started on Thursday across the province.

However, only takeaway services of food are being allowed in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Following the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision, assistant commissioners, extra assistant commissioners, magistrates and police officers were mobilised in all districts of the province including merged areas to ensure that no eatery and dinning services take place inside hotels and restaurants and only takeaway services of food were carried out.

In Peshawar, the assistant commissioners along with police officers visited different hotels and restaurants in the city and cantonment areas and issued strict warning to violators besides closed a few hotels for violating the government orders.

Eatery services inside food shops at Gul Bahar, Hastnagri, Firdus, Fawara Chowk in cantonment, Tehkal, University Town, Board and Charsadda Road were also banned.

Restaurants and hotels at Namak Mandi, a famous food street in Peshawar located behind the historical Qissa Khwani Bazaar that normally attracts a substantial number of BBQ, chappli kabab, Peshawari and Kabuli polao lovers, has witnessed a significant decrease of customers after a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The National Command and Operation Centre’s latest report revealed that the positivity ratio has jumped to 5.6 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 14.53 percent in Abbottabad followed by 9.17 percent in Peshawar and 7.32 percent in Swat.

A total of 301 coronavirus patients were on ventilators in Pakistan including 41 in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

Muhammad Asim, spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar, told APP that Out Patients Departments (OPD) has not been closed and emergency service is continuing round the clock despite spike in the coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, the DC warned of strict action against violators of government orders. Under the Corona Emergency Plan, ban on dinning services inside marriages halls were already imposed.

He directed all assistant commissioners, extra assistant commissioners and magistrates to inspect sale in hotels and restaurants and ensure that the government’s decision was implemented in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, Member Provincial Assembly Dr Asiya Asad has been appointed as Chief Minister’s Focal Person on Covid-19 and its related issues.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Department has directed all its relevant organisations to include a concerned rapid diagnostic test in Corona Testing Policy (CTP) to ensure quick diagnosis of Covid-19 patients and health recovery services.

In the initial stage, testing service at eight districts were proposed and later it would be extended to others districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Trans Peshawar spokesman said use of facemasks was mandatory for all passengers of BRT service and no passenger would be allowed without facemask.

The spokesman said vigilance teams would ensure implementation of SOPs including use of facemasks and would impose fine in case of violations besides offloading passengers in case they are found guilty of violating SOPs.