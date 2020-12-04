Corona claims 25 more lives

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 25 COVID-19 patients died and 727 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.
The toll of fatalities reached 3,091 in Punjab while confirmed cases of coronavirus became 121,083 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SH Department, 17,173 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,028,079 in the province.