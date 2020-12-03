Clerk arrested for allegedly demanding bribe

PESHAWAR: A junior clerk of the District Education Officer, Orakzai district, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The official identified as Muhammad Rasheed was held on the complaint of a citizen, Syed Malik Hussain.

A Special Investigation Wing (Headquarters) team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, laid a successful trap to arrest the accused.

RehmatUllah Wazir, Judicial Magistrate/Senior Civil Judge and Naseer Ali, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption supervised the raid.

The junior clerk in question was arrested and caught red-handed with the trap money of Rs232,000.

A first information report was registered under the relevant sections of the law and further investigation was launched. The investigation progress shall be shared with the media.