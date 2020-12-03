MCR recovers Rs60m during recovery drive

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Planning Department has recovered Rs60 million from government defaulting consumers in a week. The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Planning Wing has also sealed 7 plazas and served notices to the defaulters of outstanding government dues here on Wednesday.

In order to recover outstanding dues from the government defaulting consumers, a recovery campaign has been launched against defaulters.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq has shown concerns against the arrest of government officers by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). He has assured ACE to recover outstanding dues from defaulters. He said that ACE should arrest those government officers involved directly in corruption. “Recovery is not a serious issue, we could recover outstanding dues from defaulters,” he added. He said that he has directed all government officers to ensure recoveries within the stipulated timeframe.

Municipal Officer Planning (MOP) Ali Imran told ‘The News’ that they were continuously recovering outstanding dues from defaulters. “The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has strictly instructed to recover all government dues from defaulters,” he claimed. He also said that he has served final notices to all defaulters of outstanding government dues. “We have sealed 7 plazas located in the heart of the city areas,” he said. We will never spare any defaulter at any cost, he warned.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner has written a letter to all government departments to continue the campaign without any fear. If government officers face any problem from influential people including politicians, the city district government will fully back them in this regard.