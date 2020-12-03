Faiz Ahmed Faiz Day to be observed

LAHORE : To pay homage to great poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, the Boston Mayor announced that from now on November 20 will be celebrated as Faiz Ahmed Faiz Day officially.

In connection to the announcement, all literary circles around the world have praised Boston Mayor Joseph M Petty for his commendable step.

Pakistan’s literary soil has been greatly fertile as it has produced so many great names in art and literature, whose works have played a significant role in making this world a better and beautiful place. Undoubtedly, the name of the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz is one of the most prominent names in the list of Pakistani writers globally.

The Mayor of Boston Joseph M Petty said that the services of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the field of literature and culture are exemplary, particularly he is hailed as 'poet of peace' and we admire his great anthems of peace and love. In this regard, the chairperson of Lahore Arts Council Moneeza Hashmi said that the announcement of this official celebration of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Day in Boston is a matter of great pride for Pakistan and Pakistanis.