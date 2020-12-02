China’s lunar probe lands on Moon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the Moon Tuesday, state media reported, the latest milestone in a mission to collect samples from the lunar surface. The Chang’e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday," the Xinhua report said, citing the China National Space Administration.