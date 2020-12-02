Men held over transgender person’s murder

The Sindh Rangers, with the assistance of the police, have solved the case of a transgendered person who was murdered in Shah Faisal Colony more than three months ago.

The spokesman for the paramilitary force said soldiers conducted targeted raids in the Gulshan and Shah Faisal Colony areas, where they arrested three men who were involved in street crime as well as in the August 25 murder of Sabir, alias Angoori, during a robbery.

The Rangers spokesman said the robbers had made off with Rs60,000 and two smartphones, adding that an investigation team employed technical and intelligence assistance, following which they arrested Muhammad Akhtar with the help of the local police.

Quoting Akhtar, the spokesman said the five-member gang also comprised Abdul Ghaffar, Allah Ditta, Sudheer and Muhammad Fakhar, adding that based on the information provided by the suspect, the Rangers arrested Sudheer and Fakhar from the Gulshan area.

The suspect claimed that Ghaffar and Ditta, who are still at large, were responsible for the Shah Faisal murder. He also claimed their involvement in robberies and street crime incidents in the Sohrab Goth, Nipa Chowrangi, Guru Mandir and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas. The spokesman for the paramilitary force said the arrested men have been handed over to the local police for carrying out further investigation and legal action.