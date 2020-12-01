CPWB takes eight children into custody

GUJRANWALA: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau team on Monday took eight children into custody from different parts of the city. Public Relations Officer Khurram Shahzad told that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams during a rescue operation took eight children into custody. They were Shazia, Jawad, Zeeshan, Nadeem, Ahmed, Ikram, Saeed and Bilal, he told.

MAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: A man died in a road accident at Kamoki on GT Road on Monday. Reportedly, Allah Ditta along with his brother Mubashar was going on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley hit them, killing Allah Ditta on the spot. Meanwhile, Muhammad Amjad died after falling from the rooftop of his house at Ladhewala Warraich.