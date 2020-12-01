MNA Ramaish Laal ‘blocks Motorway’ over challan

ISLAMABAD: A case was registered against a car driver and two co-travelers by the Motorway Police on Monday for blocking the road by parking his vehicle [BEW-780 Sindh] in the middle of the Motorway.

Police said in the FIR that one of the travellers introduced himself as MNA Ramaish Laal and threatened the police for challaning his vehicle over violation of the traffic rules. Later, the three sped away the vehicle without paying the fine.