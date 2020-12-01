Shujauddin Shaikh asks govt to sever ties with France

LAHORE : Tanzim-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has demanded the government terminate diplomatic relations with France by honouring the agreement made with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

‘Tolerating’ and ‘bearing’ blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the sake of petty worldly gains is nothing less than a blatant repudiation of the pristine faith and honour of Islam, he said in a statement here on Monday. He added the rulers, who proclaim the motto of Riyasat-e-Madina, ought to have full comprehension of the utmost significance of honouring agreements in Islam.

He said ‘tolerating’ and ‘bearing’ the blasphemy done by France, by continuing to have diplomatic relations with that state, would tantamount to obvious rebellion against Allah and His messenger and result in inviting the wrath of Allah. He reminded the rulers that unequivocal reality is that Allah alone is the Provider of all provisions and means to His creations.

The crises and problems in our country today are a direct consequence of the displeasure of Allah.