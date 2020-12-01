Up to 41% candidates pass BA exam

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has declared the Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts composite examinations results.

“We couldn’t hold a formal presser to declare the BA and BSc [exam] results because of the coronavirus but results notifications have been handed to respective colleges and for the public information,” Mohabbat Khan, the controller of examinations, said in a press release issued here on Monday.

He said as many as 7,386 students appeared for the composite BA and BSc Part I and Part II examinations and 3,006 were declared passed and 4,380 failed.

“The overall pass percentage in both BA and BSc composite examinations remained 41 as the results of as many as 337 students are withheld because of unfair means inquiries proceeded against them,” said the official.

The controller, while giving the break-up of the students who appeared in both examinations, said a total of 3,464 students appeared in BA and BSc composite examinations and 1,871 were declared passed and 2,329 were failed. He said that in BA and BSc examinations Part II as many as 3,922 students appeared and 1,871 were declared passed and 2,051 were failed.

Meanwhile the Fatimatu Zuhra Girls Degree College Mansehra, a private educational institution, claimed to have clutched the top position in BSc examinations as its student Aiman Abdul Wahad topped the examinations. The students of the same institution, Najum Sehr and Aniqa Bibi, bagged the second and third positions in BA examinations, respectively.