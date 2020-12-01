Met Police launch probe into alleged Sri Lanka war crimes

LONDON: Police have launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by British mercenaries in Sri Lanka in the 1980s.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that a referral was made to the force in March. Officers from the War Crimes Team carried out a “scoping exercise” before an investigation was launched.

The force would not comment further on the inquiry, but it has been reported that a company called Keenie Meenie Services helped train a Sri Lankan police squad called the Special Task Force, which was later accused of serious human rights violations.

Investigative journalist Phil Miller, who has written a book about the firm, is currently in a legal battle with the Foreign Office to get files from the period released. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “We can confirm that the Met’s War Crimes Team – part of its Counter Terrorism Command – received a referral in March concerning war crimes alleged to have been committed by British Mercenaries in Sri Lanka during the 1980s.

“Following receipt of the referral, the War Crimes Team began a scoping exercise into the matter and have subsequently launched an investigation. “We are not prepared to discuss any further details of what remains an active and ongoing police investigation into this matter.”