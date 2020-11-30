close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

JUP-N meeting tomorrow

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

MARDAN: A meeting of the provincial council of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan- Noorani (JUP-N) will be held here tomorrow.

A press release said the meeting will be held at 11am at the Hujra of Bakht Muhammad at Mohalla Qiamuddiin near Shamsi Road. Syed Safdar Shah Gilani, central secretary general of JUP-N, will also participate in the event.

Latest News

More From Peshawar