LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed confidence that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-19 epidemic with peopleâ€™s support.

In a statement here on Saturday, the CM said the rulers of previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities.

Usman Buzdar termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they are merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for point-scoring. He said issuing statements cannot serve the ailing humanity but it needed standing beside people in their time of trial.

He said the PTI government is standing with people in their difficult time.

Usman Buzdar said the government is taking measures to control the corona pandemic on the other hand PDM by holding public meetings is putting the lives of people in danger. He said every step taken by the government is to protect the lives of people.