‘Odd’ Polish golfer Meronk retains lead in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Adrian Meronk, once considered “odd” by Polish friends because he played golf, clung to a one-shot lead Saturday after three rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The 27-year-old, born in Germany but reared in Poland, carded a one-under-par 71 at Leopard Creek Country Club for a 202 total in the European Tour/Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned tournament.

South African teenager Jayden Schaper fired a 67 for the equal best round of the day and second place, with partly cloudy conditions easing the discomfort of playing in 29 degree celsius (84 fahrenheit) heat.

A further two shots back on 205 is another South African, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, one of only two competitors among the first nine on the leaderboard who have can boast of a European Tour victory.

The other is Dane Joachim B. Hansen, winner of the Joburg Open last Sunday, who was two shots ahead of the field at once stage before a quadruple bogey eight at 11 severely dented hopes of back-to-back titles.

Hansen finished with a 73 to trail Meronk by five shots going into the final round over a course that borders the world renowned Kruger National Park game reserve.

“My childhood friends thought I was a bit odd because we all played many sports, but I was the only one who played golf,” recalled Meronk.

“I am still considered a bit of an oddity at home and this is something I am trying to change,” added the first Polish golfer to top the leaderboard during a European Tour event.