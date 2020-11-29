Pakistan’s support for Palestine cause laudable: envoy

Islamabad : On 29th of November every year, the free people of the world celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1977, solidarity with the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to freedom and self-determination, and to establish their independent state on their national soil, with Jerusalem as its capital.

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen said this in a statement. The ambassador further said, this day reflects the adherence of the vast majority of countries in the world to the values of International justice and the need to achieve security and peace in the region.

Justice requires that the Palestinian people be empowered to determine their own destiny like other peoples, and to enable them to attain their national aspirations and goals in building a free, sovereign and viable state and to end the Israeli military occupation and the Zionist settlements as well, especially in the city of Jerusalem, which is witnessing the fiercest settlement building aimed at uprooting the Palestinian existence from the holy city.

He added, on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, our people are still under direct Israeli occupation and are subjected to an abominable racial discrimination regime, in which our people suffer from repeated violations of the Israeli occupation forces and the settler flocks who target the Palestinian people, their land, sky, air, capabilities and natural wealth.

On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, two-thirds of which are still suffering from a refugee status since 1948, they live in camps in the neighboring countries clinging to the right to return to their villages and cities from which they were forced out, and are still awaiting the implementation of United Nations resolutions, especially Resolution 194, which stipulated their return to their homes. The resolution has emphasized to compensate Palestinian refugees as well.

Despite everything, the Palestinian people are still clinging to their national identity and resisting Israeli plots to eliminate our culture and heritage.

Palestinians have been living in the land of Palestine for thousands of years while struggling to maintain their identity and integrity guaranteed first by their massive sacrifices in the course. The modern history of Palestine, which has been represented by hundreds of thousands of martyrs, wounded and prisoners, as well as the UN resolutions in its various organizations and branches have also guaranteed them, and also included the obligations that the occupying power tries to evade from by establishing alternative paths and by disavowing their commitments and by practicing the most severe violations against the Palestinian people. — DNA