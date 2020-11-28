Proposal to send LG polls date matter to NCOC okayed

LAHORE:The 41st meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Friday.

The cabinet committee approved a proposal to send the matter of fixing the date of elections in Punjab under Punjab Local Government Act 2019 to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) due to the recent escalation in corona cases. The other proposals approved included amendments to the Punjab Government Business Rules 2011 regarding the South Punjab Secretariat, nomination of Kamran Khurshid and Ahmad Shahzeb for the Board of Directors of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Company, amendment to the Punjab Regulation of Plastic Shopping Bags Act 2020 and amendment to Punjab infrastructure development law to include the MPAs as board members. The committee also approved the revised Appointment and Transfer Policy 2020 in the Irrigation Department and directed the Social Department to present the draft of Punjab Panah Gah Authority Act 2020 in the next meeting after further necessary deliberation. The meeting reviewed the status of implementation of the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding regular appointments in Punjab under Rule 17-A, while the proposal to repeal the Evacuee Property and Disabled Persons Act 1975 presented by the Board of Revenue was postponed for further discussions.