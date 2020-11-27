Commission informed of KP police steps for minorities protection

PESHAWAR: A five-member delegation led by chairman of the Judicial Commission Shoaib Suddle called on Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday to ensure implementation of Supreme Court judgment on minorities’ rights.

Minorities MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar and Barrister Saqib Jillani were part of the delegation.

In a video link conference held on the occasion, the regional police officers apprised the members of the delegation about the security steps adopted for safeguarding the rights of the minorities and the security of their worship places.

All regional police officers presented facts and figures of the cases about incidents and the timely action taken by the police to ensure the safety and security of the life and property of the members of the minorities in these cases.

Chairman of the commission Dr. Shoaib Suddle appreciated the steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for safeguarding the minorities’ rights as well as for protection of their religious places.

He informed the police high ups to further rise to the occasion and ensure implementation of the Supreme Court verdict regarding safeguarding minorities’ rights and security of their religious places so as to earn a good name. Dr Shoaib Suddle added that it is worth appreciating that people from minorities are enlisted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police against the 5% quota reserved for them.

Dr Sanaullah Abbasi while speaking on the occasion said that under the Constitution of Pakistan, all minorities are enjoying equal religious, social and political rights and assured that their constitutional rights would be safeguarded at all costs. The IGP said that minorities were given equal opportunities to play their role in prosperity and development of the county.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP KP and his team for their support and efforts made for safeguarding the rights of the minorities and security of their worship places.