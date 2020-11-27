Motorway police anniversary celebrations

LAHORE:The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) officers and officials distributed informative pamphlets, gifts and flowers among the general public to create awareness about the traffic laws on the occasion of celebrations of the 23rd anniversary of the police force.

A ceremony was organised at the NH&MP Complex at Babu Sabu here which started with recitation from the Holy Quran and flag hoisting. A cake was also cut on the occasion. DIG Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry said that the Motorway Police was a pioneer of friendly and professional police culture in the country. He said his department was committed to making motorways and highways safe for travel. The police officials also distributed sweets and flowers among the travelling children.