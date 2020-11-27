‘Ravi project won’t harm industry, residential area’

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairman Rashid Aziz said that no industry would be harmed, or its land acquired unduly for Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

Speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, he said a survey was being conducted for information collection while relocation of industry or residential area was not the part of planning.

RUDA chairman informed the house that the project was aimed at rehabilitating Lahore City, meeting the needs of growing population, alleviating water scarcity and accelerating economic process across the province.

He said that 46km lake was a part of the project, green area of Lahore had been reduced by 167 percent with the passage of time. The project would help to get rid of pollution and smog issues, he said adding that the project would not only meet the needs of Lahore City but would also create jobs and economic activities. Implementation of the project within the stipulated timeline was the government priority, he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that many members of the business community had approached him and shown their concern regarding this project.

He said that in the planning stage of this multi-trillion rupees project, the industrial units located in and around this area, especially the steel rolling units were being marked and sealed. Notices are being served on the units under the Section 4 of Land Acquisition Act.

It is pertinent to mention that thousands of industrial units are located in this area for many years which are providing substantial job opportunities. The LCCI president said that the government should share the project details along with timelines with the business community. “We have been ensured by the provincial minister for housing in his recent visit to LCCI that no industrial unit would be harmed unduly”, he added. LCCI Senior Vice-President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all measures should be taken in consultation with the stakeholders and this affair should be handled with care and responsibility.