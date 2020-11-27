Police to start internship for students: IG

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has said that cooperation between Punjab Police and educational institutions should be enhanced to increase their knowledge and capacity building besides creating awareness and practical experience of police work and field work to the students.

He expressed these views during meeting held at the Central Police Office on Thursday. He said a working paper for the approval of the internship programme should be prepared and presented in the next meeting of the executive board so that a final decision could be taken in consultation with all the officers. He said that before the commencement of the internship programme, memoranda of understanding must be signed with the major educational institutions of Punjab under which the students of various degree programmes will be required to participate in various short and long-term internship programmes in police offices.

He said that the internship should start from the Central Police Office as a pilot project and after the success of this programme, local students would be able to do internship in all the regional police offices. Certificates would also be given by the Punjab Police to the students who successfully completed the internship programme, he added.