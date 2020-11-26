Pak rep presents dossier to UNSG on India’s sponsorship of terrorism

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Munir Akram called on United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and presented him the Pakistan’s dossier, containing irrefutable evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

During the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters in New York he briefed the UN Secretary General about the Indian involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Akram apprised the UN chief that Indian was involved in orchestrating terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.

Later, addressing a virtual news conference Munir Akram said India is involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and in the region and wants to paralyse Pakistan’s economy. He said the UN Security Council’s team is also investigating Indian terrorism in Pakistan which is an open violation of United Nation charter and international laws.

Munir Akram said the Pakistan’s dossier of Indian terrorism will also be handed over to the member countries of UN Security Council. He said India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan reserves the right to defence itself against any kind of Indian aggression. The ambassador said Indian is also consistently involved in sabotaging the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has a pivotal role in Pakistan’s development.