Institutions asked to help eliminate violence against women

TIMERGARA: Civil society representatives from Lower Dir district on Wednesday demanded the government and legal institutions concerned to take practical measures for the elimination of violence against women in all parts of the country.

Ujala Network, a rights organisation in Lower Dir, also arranged a signature campaign at Timergara for youth here to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, during which hundreds of youth signed a banner inscribed with 26 points of ‘Women’s Charter of demands’.

Later, speaking at a news conference, Ujala Network office-bearers Akbar Khan, Ebrash Pasha, Raza Khan, Amjad Khan and others said the government should frame strict laws to curb sexual violence and rape against women and children in Pakistan.

They said that due to massive increase in rape cases and child sexual abuse in Pakistan, particularly women, young girls and children, the government should take practical steps against those heinous acts.

“It is the state responsibility to provide protection to women in government, semi-government and private institutions in the country,” Akbar Khan said, adding that the government should announce strict punishment for the cases related to sexual violence, particularly those of rape. He said the government should also take measures to end patriarchal culture among public institutions.

The civil society also demanded the media to ensure privacy and confidentiality of rape victims and their families. The speakers said the perpetrators must be convicted as soon as possible in order to end violence against women and girls.