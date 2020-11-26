close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Revenue Dept official dies of COVID-19 in Swat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 26, 2020

MINGORA: An official of Revenue Dept died of coronavirus in Swat district. Hospital sources said COVID-10 had infected Shaukat Ali, a sub-registrar of Revenue Dept in Swat, some days ago. He was quarantined at home and medical treatment was being provided but died while struggling for life for last several days. The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in

Mingora. He was brother-in-law of journalist Ghulam Farooq.

