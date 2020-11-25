Man commits suicide after killing sister-in-law

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man committed suicide after killing his sister-in-law at 5/4L village on Tuesday.
Reportedly, accused Naeem and his sister-in-law Nasim Bibi, w/o Irfan, quarreled over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly shot Nasim Bibi dead. Sadr police have started investigation.
TWO LABOURERS BURIED ALIVE: Two labourers were buried alive while digging a well on Daya Ram Road on Tuesday. Zakir and Qasim were digging a well when suddenly dug soil fell on them. As a result, they were buried alive.