Man commits suicide after killing sister-in-law

OKARA: A man committed suicide after killing his sister-in-law at 5/4L village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, accused Naeem and his sister-in-law Nasim Bibi, w/o Irfan, quarreled over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly shot Nasim Bibi dead. Sadr police have started investigation.

TWO LABOURERS BURIED ALIVE: Two labourers were buried alive while digging a well on Daya Ram Road on Tuesday. Zakir and Qasim were digging a well when suddenly dug soil fell on them. As a result, they were buried alive.