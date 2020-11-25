close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Man commits suicide after killing sister-in-law

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

OKARA: A man committed suicide after killing his sister-in-law at 5/4L village on Tuesday.

Reportedly, accused Naeem and his sister-in-law Nasim Bibi, w/o Irfan, quarreled over some issue. Later, the accused allegedly shot Nasim Bibi dead. Sadr police have started investigation.

TWO LABOURERS BURIED ALIVE: Two labourers were buried alive while digging a well on Daya Ram Road on Tuesday. Zakir and Qasim were digging a well when suddenly dug soil fell on them. As a result, they were buried alive.

Latest News

More From Pakistan