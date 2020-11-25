17 killed, over 50 wounded in Bamiyan blasts: sources

KABUL: At least 17 people were killed and over 50 more were wounded in two explosions in the city of Bamiyan on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

Local officials said the explosions happened in a local market in the city of Bamiyan, the center of Bamiyan province. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts. Bamiyan is one of the most secure provinces in the country that is visited by thousands of tourists every year. This is the first time that such explosions are happening in the province. Violence remains high in the country despite efforts for peace.