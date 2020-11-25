Suspended Khassadars, Levies men refuse polio vaccination to children

BARA: The suspended Khassadars and Levies force of the Khyber district said that they would not get their children vaccinated against polio till their restoration.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Arbab Khan Afridi and others said that they were suspended during militancy. They said around 750 Khassadars and Levies personnel had been restored while 250 of them were not reinstated.

“We are facing a host of problems as we cannot feed our children," Arbab Afridi said, asking the provincial government to restore them. He added that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had promised to restore all suspended Khassadars and Levies personnel when he visited Bara. “We have been waiting for years but the government is yet to restore us,” he maintained The suspended Khassadars and Levies personnel asked the chief minister to restore their services.