Anti-violence pledge campaign launched

Islamabad: The White Ribbon launched a nationwide pledge campaign for the elimination of violence against women.

White Ribbon CEO Omer Aftab said the incidents of violence against women, including domestic violence, murder, rape, child abuse, child marriages, honour killing, harassment and other anti-women cultural practices were on the rise in the country.

He said studies showed that 60-70 per cent of women suffered some form of abuse in Pakistan and around 5,000 women were killed annually from domestic violence in Pakistan with thousands of other women disabled.

"The White Ribbon is striving to end violence against women through engaging men and boys to take the pledge; Never to Commit, Excuse and Remain Silent about Violence Against Women," he said.

The White Ribbon CEO said his organisation was a men’s movement to end violence against women with a unique approach of addressing the patriarchal mindset of individuals and society.

"We believe it is not sufficient to create awareness about women rights among women only, men must join them; to encourage norms of consent, respect and gender equality; to challenge the unfair power relations which promote gender-based violence."

Expressing concerns over the current condition of Pakistani women, he called for immediate steps for the eradication of violence against women.