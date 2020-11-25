Low gas pressure in several areas

Rawalpindi : The residents of city and cantonment board localities are facing zero gas pressure. People are running behind Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), dry woods, kerosene oil and other sources of fire due to absence of natural gas in stoves.

The areas of Satellite Town, Jhanda, Mareer Hasan, Adiala Road, Sher Zaman Colony, Munawwar Colony, Mubarak Lane, Dhoke Juma, New Lalazar, Tahli Mohri, Defence Road, Saleha Street, Dhok Kala Khan, Naik Alam, Dhok Manga Khan, Kashmir Colony, Gulshanabad, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Arya Mohallah, Tipu Road, Lal Kurti, Tench Bhatta, Jan Colony and several other localities are facing zero gas pressure for two weeks.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited General Manager (Rawalpindi Region) Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that consumers of several localities are facing low gas pressure due to severe cold weather for some days. The areas of Satellite Town and Adiala are the most affected areas where consumers facing gas shortage. “We are laying down gas pipelines here in all areas to boost up gas pressure,” he claimed.

The residents of affected localities are facing worst situation in cooking meal while several ‘Tandoors’ are not selling ‘roti’ in absence of natural gas.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad Naanbhais Welfare Association President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi denounced the unofficial increase in gas cylinder prices as the dealers have increased commercial gas cylinders from Rs4,800 to Rs6,000.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that 40-kilogram dry woods are selling at Rs700, one kilogram coal at Rs80, one liter kerosene oil at Rs140 and one kilogram LPG selling at Rs150 to Rs180.