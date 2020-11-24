Geeta’s suicide turns into murder

SUKKUR: The case of a 22-year-old girl Geeta Sothar, who had allegedly committed suicide in Mithi, Tharparkar, has dramatically changed after a video of a local jirga went viral on November 22, in which two of her in-laws had admitted to killing her. Reports said Geeta’s father-in law and brother-in-law had submitted a written apology to the jirga headed by PPP councilor Ranjit and Mahadev Sothar admitting their alleged crime of killing Geeta Sothar. The jirga had ruled both the accused to pay Rs1.5 million within a month to the parents of deceased and after receiving the money, her parents would withdraw the case.

The Diplo Police on November 06 had recovered the body of a girl, who supposedly committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope and after preliminary investigation and post-mortem report, the police had declared the case as suicide. According to Diplo Police, Geeta had committed suicide and was not killed after initial investigation but the video of the jirga that went viral showed otherwise.