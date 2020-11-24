Punjab HEC introduces reforms

SARGODHA: Sargodha Division Director Colleges Prof Muhammad Ahmed Sial while appreciating the Punjab Higher Education Department for initiating substantive reforms in the educational institutions of the province directed the heads of institutions to carry out their professional obligations diligently.

He expressed these view while chairing the meeting of heads of colleges of the district here on Monday. Ahmed Sial directed observance of SOPs for prevention of dengue and coronavirus, adding that no compromise would be made on the matter.