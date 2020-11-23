11 arrested, wine and fireworks recovered

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 11 persons and recovered huge cache of wine, beer, narcotics, fireworks and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Ramna Police arrested a Nigerian national, Zainab and recovered 196 cans of beer from her.

Bhara Kahu Police arrested, Muddasar Nazar, and recovered huge cache of fireworks from him. Khanna Police apprehended Amin and Azad and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Aabpara Police arrested Yasir Javed and Shahbaz Massih and recovered 15 litres alcohol ad 20 cans of beer from them.

Bani Gala Police arrested Noor and recovered one 12 bore gun along with ammunition from him. Margalla Police apprehended Nazeer and Adil Masih and recovered 30 litres alcohol from him.

Nilore Police arrested Zohaib involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally. Secretariat police arrested Sajjad and recovered two wine bottles from him.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police also nabbed seven proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.