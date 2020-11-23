close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
Bureau report
November 23, 2020

Man killed as cop opens fire on car in Peshawar

National

PESHAWAR: A motorist was killed when a policeman opened fire on a car on the Motorway near Chamkani on Sunday. It was learnt one Umar Farooq died when a policeman at a checkpoint on the Motorway allegedly opened fire on the car. Sahibaz Ali, who was accompanying the deceased, told police they were on the way to Chakdarra and the cops opened fire on the car when they crossed the checkpost. Officials said they had registered the case.

