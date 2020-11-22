Opp doing politics for personal interests, says governor

LAHORE : Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar Saturday said that the opposition should refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies.

Addressing the media along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after hosting a luncheon at Governors House, the governor said the opposition rallies could lead to spread of coronavirus at a large scale in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not holding rallies and large gatherings because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics or rallies.

He said it had become the norm for the opposition to give priority to political and personal interests instead of the national issues.

He said the whole world was going for a lockdown because of coronavirus.

He said that protest and rallies of the opposition was not in the interest of the country.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was much concerned about the common man.

The PM had adopted the policy of smart lockdown and it had already yielded positive results, he added.

The government had already given a national plan on coronavirus in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which was everyone’s responsibility to implement.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony regarding Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-lil-Alameen, he said that solution to all problems of Muslims was in following the Holy Quran and the path given by Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said non-Muslims also learn from the Holy Quran. I have made it compulsory in all the universities of Punjab to study the Quran with translation, the governor said and added that the doors of Governor House were opened on the deserving and needy children.