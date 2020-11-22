Finance ministry says closely engaged with IMF

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has not shunned talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is working out to resume its extended fund facility program, the ministry of finance said on Saturday.
“Pakistan is closely engaged with the Fund to bring the review work to caompletion without delays,” the finance ministry said in a tweet. “Pakistan remains firmly committed to its agenda of fiscal stabilization and economic reforms.”