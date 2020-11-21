PM tasks governors to oversee complaints’ disposal in provinces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday tasked the provincial governors to review the mechanism for disposal of complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) pertaining to federal departments operating in their respective provinces.

The governors would carry out periodic performance evaluation of the PCP-dashboards of the federal government organisations and a senior level focal person would be nominated for regular liaison with the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU).

The decision was taken in view of lacking collective performance review of the federal government organisations functioning in the provinces. The PMDU was also directed to create exclusive dashboards for the governors’ offices and carry out orientation of the nominated focal persons.

The Citizen Portal has emerged as the most trusted medium for complaints resolution by providing common man a forum as well as voice to raise the issue. The registration of around three million people at the portal manifests the people’s confidence in the system.

The people have lodged 2.7 million complaints with 94 percent resolution and a total of 617,000 complainants have posted satisfactory feedback.

In order to receive and process public complaints, 8,913 PCP-dashboards have been created for officers of all government organisations across the country. Apart from the provincial departments, dashboards have also been created for officers of the federal government organisations functioning in the provinces.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government was fully determined to ensure rights of children, particularly inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security as envisaged in the United Nations Convention.

In his message on Universal Children’s Day, the prime minister said children were the most precious resource of any nation and the sole guarantee for its future. He said Pakistan joined the world community in celebrating the Universal Children’s Day 2020 as an occasion to reaffirm commitment to the fundamental principles of its Constitution, United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and United Nations Convention.

The prime minister mentioned that the government had initiated various programmes to ensure protection of children’s rights in the country. He said a National Commission on the Rights of Child had been set up which monitors their rights situation in the country. Two children, a girl and a boy have been given representation in the Commission.

The prime minister said the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020 had been enacted for the protection of missing and abducted children. He said the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 and ICT Child Protection Act, 2018 had been enacted to provide care and protection to children.

He said the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provided for enhanced focus on childhood nutrition, child-friendly learning environment, educating the children, promoting early screening and interaction for children with disabilities. He said the government had also initiated programmes like healthcare for all, transforming education and unleashing the potential of the youth. Moreover, the expansion of social safety net, providing clean drinking water and tackling climate change are also among the priority areas, he said.

Imran Khan said besides, a caring system for people with special needs was also being created. The rule of law and economic justice were being ensured by undertaking various measures, he added.

He said the government was constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country and accordingly taking all possible appropriate measures in collaboration with provincial governments and development partners to mitigate its adverse effects on people.