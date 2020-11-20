EOBI's monthly pension increased to Rs8,500: Zulfi

KARACHI: The government has increased the minimum monthly pension from Rs4,500 to Rs8,500 of senior citizens in the country registered with the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI).

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

He was attending a meeting of the Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee at the Governor House here on Thursday. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail chaired the meeting. The PM’s special assistant said on the occasion that the record and working of the EOBI was being digitised.