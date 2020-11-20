close
Fri Nov 20, 2020
Awareness about antibiotic resistance

Islamabad

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health, in collaboration with national and international partners, has planned and is implementing a series of activities across the country to promote the correct usage of antibiotics across all fields in order to prevent further instances of antibiotic resistance.

The activities have been planned in connection with Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Week, which is observed every year from November 18-24 to increase global awareness of antibiotic resistance and its devastating effects on living beings.

The activities include seminars, webinars, video messages, poster competition, video production competition for university students, and article writing competition for all.

