KMU issues schedule for MBBS, BDS annual examinations

PESHAWAR: Despite serious concerns being expressed repeatedly by the health experts and parents of the students, the Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced schedule and procedure for the annual examinations of MBBS and BDS.

Health experts had already opposed the idea of gathering all students in one place or hall for the examination, fearing that one Covid-19 positive student would easily transmit the infectious disease to other healthy students.

Prof Dr Syed Amjad Taqweem had been asking the government and relevant authorities to discourage gathering students in one place or under one roof, saying it would easily transmit the virus to other healthy students.

“Today I saw first year MBBS student with Covid-19 and their exam is on Monday. I told her if she goes to the examination hall, she will infect all. She told me she can’t sacrifice her career, as she had studied whole year and will take the exam,” said Prof Amjad Taqweem.

Prof Amjad Taqweem is a noted physician and treated hundreds of Covid-19 patients in the province. His prescription for corona patients is widely followed by his fellow doctor colleagues and helped recover a large number of patients.

The KMU administration said that as per the corona pandemic SOPs (standard operating procedures) issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, the decision was taken in the light of the recommendations of a series of meetings with the deans and principals of all public and private medical and dental colleges in the province.

The final meeting in this respect was held yesterday at KMU Senate hall under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, besides others Registrar KMU Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Director Admission Arshad Khan, Additional Controller Exam Dr Syed Hafeez Ahmad, Director QEC and deans and principals of all public and private medical and dental colleges of the province attended the meeting.

After detailed deliberation and consultation in the meeting, it was unanimously decided that all the examinations of MBBS and BDS would be as per the pre-arranged timetable. However, special care should be taken of the prescribed SOPs.

It was decided at the meeting that all the MBBS and BDS examinations would be conducted in the respective colleges according to the old procedure. Instead, if some students want to take the exams in the examination halls near their homes, they will be allowed to do so on their written application and on the recommendation of the concerned colleges.

It was also decided in the meeting that in the light of HEC guidelines, only those students who are undergoing examinations will be allowed to stay in the hostels of the respective colleges while other unrelated students are strictly directed to take care of their own health and should ensure strict implementation of corona SOPs for safety reasons.