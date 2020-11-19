Adviser says no wheat flour crisis in KP

NOWSHERA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Food, Mian Khaliqur Rehman, said on Wednesday there was no wheat flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the province had sufficient stock of wheat.

“The KP government has increased the supply of wheat flour to various outlets at the subsidized rates to provide relief to the masses,” he said while talking to the media after launching development work at the Pabbi town of the Nowshera district.

The adviser said wheat flour supply at the cut rates was being ensured at the village council level to facilitate the population.

He said various steps being taken by the Food Department had greatly improved the situation and people were getting food items at reasonable prices.

Mian Khaliq said a reform process was set to be introduced in the Food Department. He hoped that digitalization would lead to an improvement in the performance of the officials.

The adviser said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was carrying out equitable development in all parts of the province and various uplift schemes had been launched in Nowshera as well.

He said the Rashakai Economic Zone was a major scheme by the government which was being undertaken under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster of projects.