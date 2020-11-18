U-16 Talent Hunt camps begin today

PESHAWAR: The U-16 Talent Hunt camps for four games played by girls and seven games played by boys are beginning today at the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah told reporters on Tuesday that during the recently held trials in two different phases, first at district level and then all the short-listed players were called to Peshawar for the final phase of trials. He said that the camps of the selected players would start from Wednesday at the Peshawar Sports Complex. Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah said that various sports camps were being organised in which 176 male and 80 female athletes were participating. In total, 256 athletes are participating in these camps for athletics, volleyball, table tennis and badminton, football, table tennis, squash, and hockey. He said out of these short-listed players final selection would be made and the selected players would represent KP in National Junior Championships to be organized in Peshawar under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.