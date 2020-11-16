Ulema delegation meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: An Ulema delegation headed by N-League MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharaqpuri called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Sunday. The delegation included Riaz Sultan-ul-Hassan Shah, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain and Peer Akhtar Rasool Qadri and others. They inquired after the health of Ch Shujaat Hussain and led special prayers for his early and complete recovery. MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri said Almighty Allah may bless Pervaiz Elahi for raising voice for Tahaffuz-e-Islam Bill.