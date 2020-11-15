Most parties alien to concept of democracy: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said Pakistan could not achieve prosperity without getting rid of the feudal lords and agents of the imperialist forces in bureaucracy and politics.

The state institutions worked mostly under the influence of elite ruling class in bureaucracy and politics and they were equally responsible to the public plight, he said while addressing a meeting of JI Youth leadership here on Saturday,

Sirajul Haq regretted that majority of the political parties were alien to the concept of democracy and they acted as family limited groups. There was a dire need, he said, to introduce the concept of rule of law in the country, start an across the board accountability drive and a powerful justice system. The state institutions, he said, should work for the interest of the country instead of being faithful to some specific political party.

Sirajul Haq said the deteriorating economy could be fixed only by getting rid of the interest based financial regime and making check on non-developmental expenditures on the luxuries of the rulers. However, he regretted, that the party which came to power by making tall claims to change the destiny of the nation has badly failed to show performance in any of the sector in two and half year. The PTI, he said, also proved itself the agent of the status quo, disappointing not only general masses but its voters and supporters.

He said the incumbent government continued the policies of Pervez Musharraf, the PPP and the PML-N in every sector. He appealed the people not to trust these agents of the western power anymore and voted the JI into power to bring real change in the country.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said the devolution of power to grassroots was necessary for the national unity. For this, he said, the federal and provincial governments should immediately hold local government elections in a transparent manner.