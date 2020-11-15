No check on prices

Rawalpindi : Despite taking several notices against ever-increasing inflation, 1-kilogram potato is selling at Rs85, onion at Rs80, tomato at Rs140, ginger at Rs600 and garlic at Rs200 as per routine not in retail shopkeepers but in Sabzimandi on Saturday.

Similarly, 1-kilogram sugar is yet selling at Rs90, eatable ‘atta’ at Rs75, one kilogram ghee/cooking oil packet at Rs240 to Rs260 (some of ghee and cooking oil brands increased its rates further), tea at Rs990 and one kilogram red chili is selling at Rs400.

All other necessary items like shoe polish, toothpaste, washing powder, soap etc, all kitchen items including vegetables are selling at high prices. One-kilogram chicken (live) is selling at Rs225 against Rs175 some three days back. Mutton is selling at Rs1200 to Rs1300 and beef at Rs650 per kilogram. One liter milk is yet selling at Rs110 to Rs120 and yogurt at Rs110. All pulses are selling in the prices of 150 to Rs270 per kilogram. Naanbhais are selling a ‘Roti’ at Rs10 and ‘Naan’ at Rs15 and warned to increase the prices further in coming days. The local management has given a number 0800-02345 for complaint against profiteers but in vain.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Capt ® Anwar-ul-Haq, we will never spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost. We are fully trying to provide public all kitchen items in cheaper prices, he claimed. He also said that public should visit ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ to but all kitchen items in cheaper rates.

Talking to ‘The News’ citizens said that when we go to local administration office to lodge a complaint we are given a reply that concerned officer is not in his seat. We never pray for extra relief, we demand that at least local administration should implement their own rates,” poor said.