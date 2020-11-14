PHC CJ death widely condoled

PESHAWAR: People from various walks of life on Friday expressed grief over the sad demise of Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.Governor Shah Farman extended his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family. He prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The governor also extended heartfelt condolences to judges and lawyers on the loss of their senior colleague. Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise. He prayed for the eternal rest of the departed soul and sought strength for the bereaved family in this difficult time.